NIA Searches in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: National Investigation Agency conducted searches in the residence of Duddu Prabhakar a social activist at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

The NIA is alleging that Prabhakar has connections with Maoists and arranging funds to the banned Maoist party. Prabhakar his wife and daughter lives in a rented house near Luna centre Ajit Singh Nagar.

The police are not allowing others into the house and searches are continuing. Civil society organisations condemned the searches. They demanded the NIA officials to immediately leave the residence of Prabhakar.