NIA to investigate terror link issue

Vizianagaram: The locals, police have shocked after two were arrested with the terror links from this Vizianagaram town. The police have recently arrested Siraj-ur Rehman (29) of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Sayeed Sameer (28), a resident of Bohiguda in Secunderabad. As per the police, Siraj has completed engineering and his father is an additional sub inspector and brother is a constable in Vizianagaram and Sameer is a lift operator at Hyderabad.

The both have formed a group by the name Al-Hind Ittehadul Muslimeen (AHIM) to undertake their operations and activities in the two Telugu states. Interestingly the both have purchased some explosive material online and tried to undertake a trial bomb blast in Vizianagaram.

Even they are in contact with their handler at in Saudi Arabia through social media. Police is suspecting that their handler belongs to ISIS and he has been in touch with these two and guiding them in terror activities. Anyhow, the National investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case and the local police is tightened their lips in this regard. The NIA is going deep to find out their handler at Saudi Arabia. They allegedly planned to test the explosives on May 21 or 22.

Actually, Siraj came to Hyderabad to prepare for the Group-2 exam and developed friendship with Sameer. Later, Siraj came back to Vizianagaram to write the exam.

He allegedly ordered explosive m police have recovered all these materials from the house of Siraj during raids. Later the both were arrested and sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. Now the police is trying get those duo into police custody. After getting them into custody, they are supposed to get some more details during interrogation.