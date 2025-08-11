Nidhhi Agerwal inaugurates Ekadhi Silver Jewellery

Bhimavaram: Bhimavaram witnessed a glittering celebration of elegance and craftsmanship as popular film actress Nidhhi Agerwal along with Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu (Anji Babu) inaugurated the new branch of Ekadhi Silver Jewellery here on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Nidhhi Agerwal expressed her admiration for Ekadhi’s designs, saying, “Ekadhi Silver Jewellery is known for its unique craftsmanship and timeless appeal. I am delighted to be the Brand Ambassador for Ekadhi and part of this special occasion and to see such a stunning range of jewellery available for the people of Bhimavaram.”

Venu Rachakonda, Director of Ekadhi said that launching in Bhimavaram is a proud moment for them. This city’s vibrant culture and love for tradition aligns perfectly with Ekadhi’s values. “We’re excited to be part of this beautiful journey with the people of Bhimavaram,” he said.

Another director Shiv Charan Vuppalanchi said that Ekadhi’s mission is to make handcrafted luxury silver jewellery easily accessible to families across South India.

Director Sapna Vuppalanchi said, “We’ve curated stunning collections for the upcoming festive and wedding seasons—from regal bridal sets to elegant everyday pieces. There’s something for everyone at Ekadhi.”