‘Nimagna’ dance presentation strikes a chord with viewers

Visakhapatnam : Renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan along with her team presented a spectacular dance performance ‘Nimagna’.

The unique performance beautifully blended Indian classical dance with devotion, contemporary elements.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Vaidyanathan said, “Dance is an ultimate form of complete surrender. My goal is to immerse myself in the art form and take the audience on a transformative journey through my performance.”

She further elaborated on ‘Nimagna,’ stating that while each segment of the presentation is distinct, it seamlessly weaves together philosophy, dance science, and spiritual wisdom. “Through this piece, we have portrayed the grandeur of Kashi Ghats, where the cycle of life and death coexists in a single space. The essence of life lies in embracing both joy and sorrow as one, and this is the message the presentation aims to convey,” she added. The event, organised under the aegis of Parampara Foundation, received an encouraging response.

The event was graced by City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi, among others.