Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar files writ petition in High Court over his removal as SEC

The Andhra Pradesh State Government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to oust Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar from the Election Commissioner post has raged a war like situation in the state with ruling and YSRCP parties have alleged in each other. In this backdrop, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had moved High Court filing a writ petition over his sacking. In the petition he started that it is unconstitutional to issue a GO over the article 243K. The petition will be heard on Monday.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar alleged that the ordinance brought by state govt to remove him as EC is against the 2017's Supreme Court judgment. He also found fault for sacking an EC in the time of health crisis where the country is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic

The decision of the SEC Ramesh Kumar to postpone the election of local bodies in Andhra Pradesh has led to a big upset in the state. CM Jagan has alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was acting as the supporter of Chandrababu. This has drawn criticism from political parties.

The government has appointed retired judge Tamil Nadu High Court Kanagaraj as the new Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He also took charge on Saturday. Kanagaraj once served as a judge of the Madras High Court for 9 years. He has also served as a member of various commissions. Kanagaraj made sensational judgments on education, welfare of children and women.