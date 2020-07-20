Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar urges governor to intervene over his reappointment as SEC

Former SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had called on Andhra Pradesh governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan. He submitted a petition to the governor to reappoint him as SEC. It appears that he has discussed with the Governor over the High court verdict and other matters along with the judgment and asked to reappoint him as State Election Commissioner. It remains to be seen what kind of decision Bishwabhushan Harichandan would take on this.

It is learnt that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has filed a petition in the High Court against not appointing him as SEC. The court questioned the government as to why Nimmagadda was not appointed despite the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the High Court verdict. The High Court directed the government to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the next hearing to coming to Friday. The Andhra High Court has ordered Nimmagadda to meet the governor and seek his intervention on reapointment him as SEC. However, Nimmagadda's lawyer told the court that he had made an appointment to meet the governor.

It is quite evident that the local body elections were postponed at a time when covid19 was spreading while Nimmagadda Rameshkumar was the SEC. Jagan Mohan Reddy government took this matter seriously and brought a special ordinance and removed him from office. Nimmagadda appealed to the High Court, which ruled in his favour leading Andhra Pradesh government to move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment. But the Supreme Court also refused to grant the stay.