Nimmala Ramanaidu performs Jalaharati at Krishna and Godavari confluence

In a vibrant celebration, Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu recently officiated a water festival at the sacred confluence of the Krishna and Godavari rivers. The event saw participation from Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni, Jaggayyapet MLA Sriram Tataiah, and other dignitaries.

During the festivities, Minister Nimmala announced that 1.3 million acres would be irrigated this year through the Pattiseema project. He was joined by MP Kesineni Shivanath, MLA Sriram Tataiah, and the district collector as he presented traditional gifts such as saffron and sarees to the attendees.

Addressing the media afterward, Minister Nimmala praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for being the first in the nation to link rivers within the state. He highlighted Naidu's visionary efforts in connecting the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

