Nine lakh cusecs of floodwater expected at Prakasam Barrage

Guntur: Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada has been receiving heavy inflows of floodwater from the upstream of the project due to heavy rains during the last two days.

According to the AP Disaster Management officials, the officials hoisted the second danger flag at the barrage. At present, the barrage received 7, 69, 443 cusecs of floodwater and engineering officials are discharging the same to the downstream of the barrage.

The irrigation department officials informed that inflows are likely to touch 9-lakh cusecs very soon.

Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi directed the officials to be ready to face flood threat and take all the precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents.

Similarly, Srisailam reservoir has received 3, 60, 000 cusecs of the floodwater from the upstream and the officials released 4, 86, 715 cusecs of the floodwater. The capacity of Srisailam Reservoir is 215.81 TMCs, and at present flood water level in the reservoir touched 213.88 TMCs.

Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir has received 4, 93, 782 cusecs of the floodwater and the officials are discharging 5, 75, 903 cusecs of the floodwater. The capacity of the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 312.05 TMCs, and at present water in the reservoir touched 308.17 TMCs. Pulichintala Project has been receiving inflows of 6, 20, 900 cusecs of the floodwater and the officials are discharging the 6, 75, 230 cusecs of the floodwater to the downstream.

Water storage capacity of Pulichintala Project is 45.77 TMCs, and at present flood water level in the reservoir is touching 41.78 TMCs.

All the streams in Guntur and Palnadu districts are overflowing and road connectivity was cut between villages.