  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NIRCA, APCNF to conduct joint research on tobacco, turmeric

NIRCA, APCNF to conduct joint research on tobacco, turmeric
x
Highlights

Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Director of NIRCA (formerly CTRI), announced here on Friday that extensive research would be conducted for crops such as tobacco, turmeric, chillies, Ashwagandha and castor.

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Director of NIRCA (formerly CTRI), announced here on Friday that extensive research would be conducted for crops such as tobacco, turmeric, chillies, Ashwagandha and castor.

He stated that NIRCA is collaborating with Andhra Pradesh Farmers Empowerment Organisation - Natural Farming Division (APCNF) to support the marketing of natural agricultural products.

An agreement has been signed between NIRCA and APCNF, focusing on natural agricultural products and their marketing. The Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) in Rajahmundry is transitioning to become NIRCA, and scientists from both institutions have signed this agreement to conduct research on the specified crops jointly.

Dr Madhav highlighted that this collaboration will not only ensure the availability of quality products in future but also improves marketing facilities.

APCNF district project manager B Tatarao, additional DPM Shaik Vali, NGO representative Narasimha Rao, KVK Kalavacharla head Dr VSGR Naidu, CTRI department heads, ITMU nodal officer Dr H Ravi Sankar and local farmers attended this event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick