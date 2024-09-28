NIRCA, APCNF to conduct joint research on tobacco, turmeric

Rajamahendravaram: Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Director of NIRCA (formerly CTRI), announced here on Friday that extensive research would be conducted for crops such as tobacco, turmeric, chillies, Ashwagandha and castor.

He stated that NIRCA is collaborating with Andhra Pradesh Farmers Empowerment Organisation - Natural Farming Division (APCNF) to support the marketing of natural agricultural products.

An agreement has been signed between NIRCA and APCNF, focusing on natural agricultural products and their marketing. The Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) in Rajahmundry is transitioning to become NIRCA, and scientists from both institutions have signed this agreement to conduct research on the specified crops jointly.

Dr Madhav highlighted that this collaboration will not only ensure the availability of quality products in future but also improves marketing facilities.

APCNF district project manager B Tatarao, additional DPM Shaik Vali, NGO representative Narasimha Rao, KVK Kalavacharla head Dr VSGR Naidu, CTRI department heads, ITMU nodal officer Dr H Ravi Sankar and local farmers attended this event.