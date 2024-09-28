Live
- Odisha Implements Quality Control For Jagannath Temple's Mahaprasad Amid Tirupati Controversy
- CBI probe would have led to hate politics, contends DKS
- Confiscate 301 acres of forest land as per court order: Eshwar Khandre
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Dussehra Holidays for schools from October 3 to 13 Days in Andhra Pradesh
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes today, check the rates on 28 September, 2024
- Devotees rush at Tirumala is normal, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
- CM Stalin Meets PM Modi: Discusses Key Tamil Nadu Issues And Chennai Metro Expansion
- BJP bags last vacant seat of MCD after AAP, Cong boycott
- President Draupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad today, officials make arrangements
Just In
NIRCA, APCNF to conduct joint research on tobacco, turmeric
Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Director of NIRCA (formerly CTRI), announced here on Friday that extensive research would be conducted for crops such as tobacco, turmeric, chillies, Ashwagandha and castor.
Rajamahendravaram: Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Director of NIRCA (formerly CTRI), announced here on Friday that extensive research would be conducted for crops such as tobacco, turmeric, chillies, Ashwagandha and castor.
He stated that NIRCA is collaborating with Andhra Pradesh Farmers Empowerment Organisation - Natural Farming Division (APCNF) to support the marketing of natural agricultural products.
An agreement has been signed between NIRCA and APCNF, focusing on natural agricultural products and their marketing. The Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) in Rajahmundry is transitioning to become NIRCA, and scientists from both institutions have signed this agreement to conduct research on the specified crops jointly.
Dr Madhav highlighted that this collaboration will not only ensure the availability of quality products in future but also improves marketing facilities.
APCNF district project manager B Tatarao, additional DPM Shaik Vali, NGO representative Narasimha Rao, KVK Kalavacharla head Dr VSGR Naidu, CTRI department heads, ITMU nodal officer Dr H Ravi Sankar and local farmers attended this event.