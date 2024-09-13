NIT-AP inks pact with Sankar Eye Hospital

Rajamahendravaram: The National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT AP, Tadepalligudem) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam during a ceremony held at IIT Hyderabad.

Dr BS Murthy, the in-charge Director of NIT AP, and Dr T Ravindra, CQI and Research Director of Sankar Eye Hospital, represented their institutions.

The partnership aims to improve early detection of glaucoma, a severe eye condition that can lead to blindness. Research led by Dr Sri Phani Krishna Karri from the Electrical Engineering Department at NIT AP will use artificial intelligence to create an app to diagnose glaucoma. This tool will help facilitate timely consultations with eye care professionals, especially in rural areas with limited medical facilities.

The MoU is the 29th signed by NIT AP with various organisations for research and student development, according to NIT Dean of Research and Consultancy Prof GRK Sastry.

Sankar Eye Hospital’s Medical Education Director P Krishna Prasad, Retina Services Department Head Dr T Krishna, General Manager K Radhakrishnan, DGM A Ramesh Kumar and others were present.