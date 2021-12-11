NIT-AP to set up R&D hub for renewable energy

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari district) : The National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh is to establish a Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) in the renewable energy sector.

Prof C S P Rao, director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said the state-of-the-art Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) in the renewable energy sector will provide research and testing services to local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Describing the action plan of the centre, Dr P Sankar, assistant professor, department of Electrical Engineering, and project manager, CRTDH, said, "This research and development hub empowers students and faculty to work with local industries and organisations to apply technical knowledge to provide solutions to various community challenges related to the renewable sector. It facilitates MSMEs to participate in building alternative systems for sources of energy and encourages indigenous design, development and manufacturing capability of cost-effective processing equipment and energy-efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption."

Dr Dinesh P Sankar Reddy, registrar in-charge, NIT Andhra Pradesh, appreciated the working team and encouraged the faculty members for applying such industry-sponsored research projects towards strengthening the academia-industry relationships of the Institute.

Regarding the objectives of the centre, Dr V Sandeep, head, department of Electrical Engineering and Project Manager, CRTDH, said, "The centre will cater to the needs of renewable energy-based MSMEs in Vishakhapatnam and Chennai industrial corridor supporting government's 'Make in India' initiative by the inclusion of various stakeholders' expertise in the Institute. We will improve the skill sets of MSMEs manpower in the creation of a platform that will facilitate training in special areas of renewable systems."