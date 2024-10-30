NLAR helps ensure proper medicare to the poor

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that the aim of Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha (NLAR) is to bring medical facilities available to poorer sections in the constituency.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating NLAR second medical camp in association with Medicover Hospital at Gollakandukuru and Sajjapuram villages in Nellore rural mandal on Tuesday, the MLA pointed out that poor people cannot afford corporate medical treatment. Hence medicare is being provided to the poor under NLAR programme. The MLA said that under the programme, all necessary tests would be conducted to the patients free of cost.

He said that after the completion of diagnosis, he would be referred to corporate hospitals with the help of philanthropists.

The MLA said that NLAR would be extended to all villages in coming days. He urged the poor to avail themselves of the facility.

As many as 325 patients in Gollakandukuru and Sajjapuram villages underwent diagnosis and got the medicines free of cost.

NLAR convineer Chatla Chakravardhan Reddy and doctors from Medicover hospital were present.