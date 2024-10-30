Live
- Hetmyer returns as West Indies name ODI squad for England series
- Over 14 million people displaced by conflict in Sudan
- ‘Kanguva’ Editor Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43 in Kochi
- Govt launches WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge to promote visual effects artists
- Ullas Programme: Turn 20,000 unlettered people into educators
- Indian stock market opens in red; selling seen in PSU bank, pharma sectors
- Progress For Humanity: Hyundai and Red Bull Tlang Ryan Concludes
- Elderly couple dies in house fire mishap
- Systems went for a toss in YSRCP’s tenure: Kollu
- Shocker: BRS govt made people to cough up Rs 24,594 crore in 10 yrs
Just In
NLAR helps ensure proper medicare to the poor
Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that the aim of Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha (NLAR) is to bring medical facilities available...
Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that the aim of Nara Lokesh Arogya Raksha (NLAR) is to bring medical facilities available to poorer sections in the constituency.
Addressing the gathering after inaugurating NLAR second medical camp in association with Medicover Hospital at Gollakandukuru and Sajjapuram villages in Nellore rural mandal on Tuesday, the MLA pointed out that poor people cannot afford corporate medical treatment. Hence medicare is being provided to the poor under NLAR programme. The MLA said that under the programme, all necessary tests would be conducted to the patients free of cost.
He said that after the completion of diagnosis, he would be referred to corporate hospitals with the help of philanthropists.
The MLA said that NLAR would be extended to all villages in coming days. He urged the poor to avail themselves of the facility.
As many as 325 patients in Gollakandukuru and Sajjapuram villages underwent diagnosis and got the medicines free of cost.
NLAR convineer Chatla Chakravardhan Reddy and doctors from Medicover hospital were present.