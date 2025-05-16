NMC facilitated drinking water for dumb animals

Nellore: In view of prevailing intense heat conditions, municipal administration has facilitated pure drinking water by constructing Cement Water Tubs at several places in Nellore city.

This is first of its kind municipal administration has resorted such initiative in the interest of birds and dumb animals.

According to the sources presently it was proposed to set up Water Tub on dividers at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, GNT Road, Journalist Colony, later will be extended to all areas in a phased manner.

When contacted by Hans India Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y.O Nandan has said that every day municipal staff will pour the pure drinking water in the Tubs as made it mandatory.

Thanks to the Municipal Commissioner of his initiative in implementing such innovate method in the interest of dumb animals and birds by considering the issue under humanitarian grounds.