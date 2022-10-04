'No arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana'

Vijayawada: Huge devotees' rush continued on Monday at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, the eighth day of the ongoing Dasara festivities to seek the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The Goddess was appeared as 'Sri Durga Devi' on Aswayuja Ashtami, holding sword, spear and chakra and sitting on a tiger. Durgastami is considered as one of the most important and auspicious days of Navratri, which symbolises victory over evil. Hence there was a heavy turnout of pilgrims on this auspicious day.

People, who took Bhavani Deeksha, will visit the temple on the last three days of Dasara festival. They will conclude their deeksha at the temple. But the temple authorities didn't make arrangements for the Bhavanis to conclude their Deeksha. Hence, the Bhavanis had their Deeksha Viramana process near Durga temple. They requested the temple authorities for making proper arrangements at least for the last two days. But the temple administration and district administration seem to be indifferent towards their request.

On the penultimate day of Dasara festivities., on Tuesday, the presiding deity will appear as 'Sri Mahishasura Mardini Devi'. It is the most angry avatar of Devi as she killed Mahisha on Navami. This is the fiercest form of Goddess Durga, which is the warrior aspect of divine mother. She appears riding on a lion with eight arms carrying weapons like Trident, Sudarshan Chakra, Bow and arrows, Vajra, Mace, Sword, Axe and a lotus.