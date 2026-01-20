No-confidence motion moved against YSRCP MPP

Visakhapatnam: A no-confidence motion was submitted against Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Pendurthi M Nagamani at Visakhapatnam Collector’s Office on Monday.

The no-confidence motion was presented to Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Sudha Sagar by Pendurthi Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members under the leadership of Pendurthi constituency MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

Nagamani was elected as Mandal Parishad President in 2021 on behalf of the YSR Congress Party.

However, citing a lack of developmentover the past four years and following the formation of the NDA government, the MPTC members moved the no-confidence motion against her.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ramesh Babu mentioned that the no-confidence motion was moved as the MPP failed to cooperate with the development initiatives after the coalition government came to power.

He stated that although the MPP has only eight months remaining in her tenure, the members were compelled to bring the no-confidence motion to meet the promises made to the people during the election campaign. The MLA alleged that no significant development took place in the mandal over the past four years and assured that people would witness substantial development in the next eight months.

He assured that Pendurthi mandal will witness a golden era in the coming months and stated that the alliance has the support of seven members, giving them a clear majority to replace the MPP. “After the NDA government came to power, the state has been witnessing progress on all major fronts. However, it lagged behind in development in areas where there are YSRCP public representatives,” the MLA noted.

MPTC members from various segments of Pendurthi mandal, Bharatiya Janata Party constituency convener Gorli Ramanaidu, Pendurthi PSS chairman R Simhachalam, Jana Sena Party mandal president K Ramanaidu, and other coalition leaders were present.