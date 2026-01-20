Vishnu team runner-up in hBAJA 2026 competition

Bhimavaram: The Team Amigos of Vishnu Institute of Technology has been consistently demonstrating its excellence at the national level by achieving successive victories over the past three years in the Hydrogen BAJA (hBAJA) competitions conducted under theaegis of SAEINDIA.

Speaking onthe occasion, Principal Dr Mangam Venu remarked that the achievements of Team Amigos in the field of sustainable technology and hydrogen-based vehicle design are a testament to the students’ technical skills and the institution’s strong academic environment.

In the Hydrogen BAJA (hBAJA) 2026 competitions held from January 7 to 11, 2026, at Pithampur near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Team Amigos emerged as the Overall Runner-Up and won a total cash prize of Rs 1.20 lakh. In addition, the team also secured several prestigious awards, including the Sales Presentation Award, CAE Award, Validation Award, Sled Pull Award, and Endurance Performance Award, he added. The students acknowledged that such high-level achievements were made possible due to the continuous guidance of Principal Dr M Venu, Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, along with Head of the Department, faculty mentors Vinod, Vamsee Krishna and other faculty members of Mechanical Engineering Department.