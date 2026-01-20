SC issues notice to TG Speaker on BJP petition in Danam case

Hyderabad/ New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, directing him to file an explanation by February 6 in connection with a petition filed by BJP MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy.

Addressing the media on Monday, Reddy said that the petition, filed on behalf of the BJP, challenges the Speaker’s failure to take a decision in the case of MLA Danam Nagender, despite what the BJP claims is clear evidence.

Maheshwar Reddy said he has also filed a contempt petition, alleging that the Speaker did not comply with earlier instructions of the Supreme Court. The BJP argues that the Speaker, who is constitutionally bound to protect the state, has violated the Constitution by withholding a decision out of fear of the government.

The matter will be heard by a Bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Augustine George. The BJP also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking whether the Constitution needs no protection in Telangana despite his nationwide outreach highlighting it.”

He insisted that Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, should also respond to the issue, accusing the Congress of ignoring constitutional principles while criticising others. The case is expected to intensify political tensions in Telangana, with the BJP framing it as a test of constitutional accountability and transparency.