National hackathon ‘Prajwalana 2K26’ on Feb 27

Bhimavaram: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at SRKR Engineering College here, will organise a national-level hackathon titled ‘Prajwalana 2K26’ on February 27 and 28, said CSE Head Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju.

The event poster was released on Monday during a special programme by College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma at the CSE Department seminar hall.

Speaking on the occasion, College director Dr M Jagapati Raju said that hackathons play a crucial role in nurturing innovation among students and in developing technology-driven solutions to real-world problems. Addressing the gathering, Dr Ramakrishnam Raju announced that prizes worth Rs 75,000 will be awarded to the winners of the hackathon. He informed that registrations will commence from January 20 and appealed to students from engineering institutions across the country to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their skills and innovative ideas.

Dean (Academics) Dr V Chandra Sekhar. Faculty members P Saroja, K Harikrishna, and A Neelima, Assistant Professors in the CSE Department were present.