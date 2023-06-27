No differences in Nellore Rural TDP, will work united: Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he was invited into Telugu Desam Party only after being suspended from the YSRCP. Participating in the TDP leaders' meeting held in Nellore on Tuesday ahead of Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra in the Nellore Rural constituency,the MLA made the above comments and stated that everyone in TDP will work united without any differences. He said that extensive arrangements are being made for the Padayatra in Nellore Rural Constituency.

TDP senior leader and former minister Narayana who was also present there said that they are planning to make Nara Lokesh padayatra in Nellore city and Nellore rural constituenciessuccessful. Stating that thepast Telugu Desam Party government has spent thousands of crores for the development of Nellore city completing 70 percent of the works, Narayana alleged that the current governmenthas ignored the development and could not complete not even a single projectin Nellore district.

"People are fed up with the current YCP government and opined that TDP will clinch a victory in the next general elections," Narayana said adding that he will follow the directions ofparty chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the next election no matterwhat. It is known that Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra has reached the Nellore district.