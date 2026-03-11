No gas shortage, assures Manohar

Vijayawada: Food and civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday assured that there is no shortage of LPG in the state and urged people not to panic over misinformation circulating on social media.

During a teleconference with senior officials to review the supply situation, the minister said sufficient LPG stocks are available to meet both domestic and commercial requirements. He said the government is closely monitoring supplies to ensure uninterrupted availability and prevent inconvenience to households. In view of the sensitive international situation, Manohar directed district administrations to remain alert and prevent diversion of LPG cylinders into the black market. Joint collectors have been instructed to closely monitor distribution and take strict action against hoarding, illegal transport, artificial price hikes and rumour-mongering.

“Gas supply for domestic consumers is our top priority. If required, commercial allocations will be regulated to safeguard household needs,” the minister said.

Manohar said the state is tracking LPG availability through multiple supply channels, including the HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam, the Mangaluru–Hassan–Cherlapally pipeline, and distribution networks operated by HPCL, BPCL and IOCL.

He added that daily stock positions are being reviewed and contingency plans are in place to address any unexpected supply gaps, while special vigilance teams will monitor district-level supply chains to prevent illegal diversion and ensure smooth distribution.