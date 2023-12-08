Live
- SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
- BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days
- Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo
- Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim
- Air quality remains 'very poor', Delhi records min temp of 9.4
- 3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
- JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 December, 2023
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister
- Manipal hospital completes 100 robotic-assisted surgeries
Just In
No impact of TS poll on AP: Dy CM Amzad
Kadapa: Asserting that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will return to power in the next elections, Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzad Basha said...
Kadapa: Asserting that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will return to power in the next elections, Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzad Basha said there will be no impact of Telangana election outcome on the state.
Speaking during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam programme at Padmavathi Nagar here on Thursday, he said it will be no wonder if YSRCP wins all the 175 seats in the state ‘throwing Opposition parties into Bay of Bengal’.
The Deputy CM said that Congress won in TS under different circumstances. Reminding that in the last general election in AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy won 150 Assembly seats with thumping majority, he claimed that the CM had introduced number of welfare schemes benefitting all sections of people, particularly SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and OBC sections in the last four years. He further said standard of living of lower rung sections has increased, women’s economic empowerment was achieved, sachivalayams are being set up across the state.
Kadapa Mayor Suresh Kumar, YSRCP corporators and municipal officials were present.