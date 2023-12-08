No impact of TS poll on AP: Dy CM Amzad

Kadapa: Asserting that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will return to power in the next elections, Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzad Basha said there will be no impact of Telangana election outcome on the state.

Speaking during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam programme at Padmavathi Nagar here on Thursday, he said it will be no wonder if YSRCP wins all the 175 seats in the state ‘throwing Opposition parties into Bay of Bengal’.

The Deputy CM said that Congress won in TS under different circumstances. Reminding that in the last general election in AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy won 150 Assembly seats with thumping majority, he claimed that the CM had introduced number of welfare schemes benefitting all sections of people, particularly SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and OBC sections in the last four years. He further said standard of living of lower rung sections has increased, women’s economic empowerment was achieved, sachivalayams are being set up across the state.

Kadapa Mayor Suresh Kumar, YSRCP corporators and municipal officials were present.