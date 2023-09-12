No issues with Naidu's security, govt. has all the responsibility: AP Home Minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that Lokesh will also be arrested if the evidences are found. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, she said that laws and jails have not been made for Chandrababu and opined that there are all kinds of criminals in prisons. "We have provided complete security to Chandrababu in Rajahmundry jail and it is the responsibility of the government to provide security to Chandrababu; "Lokesh, Pawan and Balakrishna can do their work," said Vanita.

She said that there are CCTV cameras around Chandrababu's room and anybody can meet only with the permission of Chandrababu. Stating that Naidu is not a common man and served as Chief Minister for fourteen years, she said that CID will not arrest him without evidence.

Tye Home Minister said that Chandrababu has opted for road transportation instead of Helicopter to shift him from Nandyal to Vijayawada and alleged that the latter provoked the cadre. She said that all the details the of the case would be revealed if Chandrababu would co-operate with investigation.

"In prisons, duties are assigned according to the cadre of employees.. Moreover, it does not happen according to kinship.. Chandrababu came to provoke people on the road by not listening to the CID saying that they will be taken comfortably in a chopper from Nandyala. TDP leaders are trying to create riots. In the words of Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna, is there no involvement in skill development? Due to police restraint, there is peace in AP. Only Chandrababu Naidu was remanded in Skill scam. If Chandrababu cooperates with the investigation, the real facts will come out," said Home Minister Taneti Vanitha.