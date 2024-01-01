  • Menu
No Jagananna ki Chebudam program today

No Jagananna ki Chebudam program today
Highlights

District Collector Girisha P S said in a statement on Sunday that the " Jagananna ki Chebudam - Spandana" application program will be temporarily...

District Collector Girisha P S said in a statement on Sunday that the " Jagananna ki Chebudam - Spandana" application program will be temporarily canceled on Monday, January 1, on New Year's Eve.

The Collector said in the statement that the petitioners should not come to the District Collectorate to submit complaints after observing this matter.

