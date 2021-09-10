No justice for women under Disha or Nirbhaya, alleges Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday asked why the YSRCP Government was so afraid when he was just going to call on the family members of slain Anusha in Narasaraopet in Guntur district. At every step from the airport, hundreds of policemen created obstacles. Over 3,000 policemen were deployed in Narasaraopet town to foil the TDP visit. The YSRCP MLA was just talking about Rs. 10 lakh given to the girl's family but not about the promised justice that was to be done as per the Disha Act.

Addressing a press conference here, Lokesh refuted the allegations of the YSRCP leaders, saying that it was CM Jagan Reddy who resorted to 'funeral politics' over the dead body of his own father by trying for signatures of the MLAs. Jagan Reddy was also known for how he carried out a fake 'Odarpu Yatra' in the name of consoling the family members of some deceased persons. How could the YSRCP Government deny permission to the TDP visit to Narasaraopet to extend support to a victimised family?

Lokesh said that the culprits of gang-rapes and murders were coming out on bail and threatening the family members of the victims contrary to the AP Government's promises on Disha punishments within 21 days. The Chief Minister owed an apology to the girls and women of the State not being able to curb atrocities even as over 517 atrocities and rapes took place in the past two and half years of his rule., he blamed Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy for the non-stop pain and suffering of women victims of atrocities as they were not getting justice either under the Nirbhaya Act or under the non-existent Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh said that if the State Government did not stick to its unapproved Disha Act, all the 517 cases would have been registered under the Nirbhaya Act. The culprits would have got stringent punishment and they would not have come out on bail so soon. As a result, the criminals and anti-social elements were continuing their atrocities unabated. In the last 21 days itself, over 17 atrocities had taken place. Another gang-rape took place in Guntur district in the last 24 hours.

When the ruling YSRCP MP posed a question, the Parliament was informed that Central government had asked some questions for which there were no answers from the AP Government. The Chief Minister, the Home Minister and the DGP should explain to the women why they were not being able to give replies to the Centre.