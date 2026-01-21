No laxity in duties, zero tolerance towards graft: SP

Kadiri: District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections of Talupula, NP Kunta and Tanakallu police stations under the Kadiri Sub-Division and issued clear instructions that there would be no tolerance for negligence or corruption in the police force.

During the inspections, the SP reviewed station premises, registers, case records, pending cases and the progress of investigations.

He examined the law-and-order situation in the three mandals and instructed officers to ensure that every case is investigated strictly as per legal procedures and based on evidence. He directed staff to complete investigations without delay and ensure justice to victims at the earliest.

The SP stressed that police personnel must deal with complainants politely, take every complaint seriously, and respond promptly without ignoring even minor issues.

He said every staff member must work responsibly to protect victims’ rights and uphold public trust.

He ordered increased night patrolling to prevent thefts and instructed officers to take preventive measures to reduce road accidents.

Installation of CCTV cameras at key locations and continuous surveillance using drone cameras were also advised. Awareness programmes should be conducted through gram sabhas on women’s safety, cyber frauds and the Shakti App, he said.

The SP directed strict action to completely eradicate anti-social activities such as gambling, matka and ganja.

Warning that corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said strict disciplinary action would be taken against anyone whose negligence causes inconvenience to the public. Emphasising community policing, he said maintaining law and order requires constant coordination with the public, adding that “people’s trust is the real strength of the police.”

He also inspected the station campus, lock-up rooms, computer sections, vehicle parking areas and seized two-wheelers, and later held a meeting with station staff to stress discipline, commitment and accountability. Kadiri DSP Shivanna Narayana Swamy, CI Nagendra, SIs Chennayya, Sumathi, Krishnamurthy and other police personnel were present.