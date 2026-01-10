No need for disputes over water flowing into sea: CM

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that there was no need for controversy between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over river waters flowing into the sea. Addressing a village meeting at Rayavaram village in East Godavari district, Naidu alleged that certain people were "deliberately creating disputes" instead of focusing on water utilisation. "What is the need for controversies between the two states over water draining into the sea? Some people do not want water; they want controversies," he said while distributing newly issued pattadar passbooks (land documents) to farmers He further said proper coordination and effective use of water resources would solve water problems in all regions of the state. The Chief Minister said if 3,000 TMCs of water currently flowing wastefully into the sea were properly utilised, there would be no water scarcity at all. He said completion of the Polavaram project would resolve water issues in this region and that Godavari water would be taken from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam and further to Vamsadhara.

He said water would be conserved at Srisailam and diverted to Rayalaseema.

The Chief Minister said the state would not compromise on its interests and added that disputes and conflicts over water served no purpose. if Andhra Pradesh had surplus water, Telangana could make use of it, he added.

Naidu said that the government had fulfilled its promise of launching the "Mee bhumi, Mee hakku" (Your land, your right) initiative and ensured justice to farmers. He said farmers should never face injustice and pointed out that even during the Covid period, farmers worked relentlessly to feed people. He said a resurvey had been conducted in over 6,680 acres in Andhra Pradesh and 22.30 lakh Pattadar passbooks prepared.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, Chandrababu Naidu said its leaders had “dangerous ideas” and displayed “arrogance” by placing the former chief minister’s photograph on land documents and survey boundary stones. He said Rs 660-crore was spent on survey stones with photographs and Rs 22 crore on printing Pattadar passbooks with images. He said farmers shared a deep emotional bond with their land and that their sentiments must be respected.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government repealed the earlier Land Titling law immediately after coming to power and issued Pattadar passbooks under the ‘Your land, your right’ initiative with the government seal. He said farmers could scan the QR code on the passbook to access land details, locate the land on a map, and reach it directly. He said the passbooks were tamper-proof and warned of strict punishment should anyone attempt manipulation.

Naidu said gram sabhas would be conducted and passbooks distributed to farmers till January 11. He said officials had been instructed to ensure zero corruption. He asked revenue officials to work with commitment. District in-charge Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao, Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur and district officials attended the meeting.