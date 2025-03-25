No need to panic over cancer cases, ﻿﻿assure officials

Balabhadrapuram (East Godavari District): District authorities have assured the public that there is no cause for concern regarding the spread of cancer in Balabhadrapuram, stating that the number of cases reported in the area is lower than the national average.

Balabhadrapuram village in Bikkavolu mandal, Anaparthi constituency, has reported a high incidence of cancer cases.

Responding to the issue raised by MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy in the Assembly, the state government and the district administration have taken immediate action.

A door-to-door survey is being conducted at the field level to assess the situation. East Godavari district collector Prasanthi personally monitored the survey on Monday.

According to the action plan formulated on March 22, a two-day survey was conducted in the village. A total of 31 medical teams and 17 medical officers visited every household, collecting health details from all residents.

The collected data was verified following a format provided by cancer specialists and experts in Social & Preventive Medicine (SPM).

Through the NTR Health Services, 23 cancer patients were registered, of whom 15 are receiving treatment within the village, while 8 are undergoing treatment elsewhere. During the house-to-house survey, 32 previously diagnosed cancer patients were identified, 15 of whom have already completed their treatment. Additionally, 38 suspected cancer cases were flagged for further medical tests, and 10 of them have been confirmed as non-cancerous. The district collector expressed optimism that similar results would emerge for the remaining cases.

Authorities have announced that Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute and GSL Medical College are prepared to provide medical services for cancer patients. They also clarified that, as per the national average, 30 cancer cases per 10,000 people are considered normal.

To ensure thorough screening, a cancer screening bus will continue primary tests on suspected cases for the next three days, after which those requiring further evaluation will be referred to higher medical institutions.

As per MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy’s directive, arrangements are being made to collect blood samples from every household for testing. The MLA stated that the state government and the district collector responded swiftly to the concerns raised in the State Assembly, leading to the comprehensive door-to-door survey. He urged residents to cooperate and come forward for screenings.