No need to worry about guide bund: Ambati

Rajamahendravaram: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has admitted that it is true that there are cracks and sagging in the Polavaram project guide bund. But this is not such a dangerous thing, he opined. He said that the guide bund built at a cost of Rs.81 crore is a very small structure in a huge project that is being built at a cost of thousands of crores and there is no need to worry much. He clarified on Friday in Rajamahendravaram that he as a minister does not need to hide the damage of the guide bund and will tell the truth to the people.

He said that the guide bund has been constructed to control the flow coming into the spillway without creating eddies. It was also said that it was not included in the original design of the project but was added later. Efforts are being made to scientifically determine the main reason for its sagging. The minister said that he had discussed this with the CWC committee experts.

He said that he will examine the condition of the guide bund this evening. It is being analyzed whether it happened due to design defects, construction defects, or other reasons like the nature of the soil. Minister expressed anger that some were making unnecessary noise on this issue. Those who knew that the construction of the diaphragm wall before the coffer dam was a big mistake but did not tell about it, said that it is regrettable that it is now being shown as a big mistake. The minister said that Polavaram is a big project in the country and there is no need to rush to complete this important national project in a hurry. According to the time, they want to do things according to the season. According to the experiences, mistakes are being corrected and improvements are being made, he said, moving forward very cautiously. Construction of the diaphragm wall before the completion of the cofferdams caused major damage to the diaphragm wall. "We had to reorganize all the work from scratch for its safety," said the minister.