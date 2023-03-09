No new land to grow forests: Sobha

R Sobha, Adviser to the Telangana government on Forest Affairs, retired PCCF and Head of Forest Forces, said that no one will give new lands for increasing forest area and the best way to increase forest area is to make use of every inch of the available land and increase greenery. On Thursday, she visited the Andhra Pradesh State Forest Academy in Rajahmundry. On this occasion, she addressed the trainees at a meeting chaired by Academy Director PAV Udaya Bhaskar.





Sobha stated that since there is no possibility of allocating new lands for growing forests, the purpose of Harita Haram programme in their State is to increase greenery by establishing green cover everywhere from village to roads. She said that about 21.34 per cent of the total land area of India is forest area, while it is 24 per cent in the united Andhra Pradesh. Even in this 24.05 per cent forest area, dense forest area is less than 25 per cent.





She said that urban parks have been established at 109 places in Telangana State as part of Harita Haaram. Telangana has 12 protected areas, three national parks, two tiger reserves and seven sanctuaries. Sobha noted that growing a forest is not just a mechanical task, but a nursery forest can be transformed into a forest cover if the forest staff works with passion for five years. In the name of Palle Haritavanam, in more than 14,000 villages of Telangana, at least a few acres of green cover have been increased in each village, she revealed. Eco-tourism projects attached to forests and creating awareness among people about green cover have given good results, she added.





Forest Academy Director PAV Udaya Bhaskar said that Sobha's efforts to make Haritha Haram project a success are inspiring. Sobha's achievements are proof that work done with passion and dedication leads to success. Rajahmundry Circle CCF Sri Saravanan, Academy ACF Dr NV Sivarama Prasad, V Sriharigopal, BV Ramana Murthy, T Srinivasa Rao, Range Officer Anusha and others participated.



