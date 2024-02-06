  • Menu
No permission for ‘Chalo Assembly’: SP

Guntur district SP Tushar Dudi made it clear that there is no permission for conducting the Chalo Assembly programme on February 6.

Guntur: Guntur district SP Tushar Dudi made it clear that there is no permission for conducting the Chalo Assembly programme on February 6.

AP Sarpanches Association is planning to take part in ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest to exert pressure on the State government to concede their long pending demands. Tushar Dudi said taking the programme as an advantage the anti-social elements may create law and problem. He said they have denied permission for the programme and Section-30 (Police Act) will be in force under Thullur police sub-division limits. He warned of stern action against those violating police orders.

