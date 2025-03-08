No plans to reorganise districts: Revenue minister

Guntur: Minister for revenue and stamps and registrations, Anagani Satya Prasad made it clear that the government has no plans to reorganise the districts. Speaking in Legislative Council during the question hour on Friday, he criticised that the YSRCP government did not form the new districts scientifically and the matter was not discussed in the state Cabinet to form the new districts.

He blamed the previous government for forming the new districts only with a view to get political mileage and to divert the attention of government employees from the PRC.

“The YSRCP government failed to provide necessary furniture in the government offices in the newly-formed districts. After the coalition government came to power in the state, necessary furniture was provided to the new districts. The government has a proposal to form Addanki, Madakasira revenue divisions and MLAs submitted proposals to form Yemmiganur and Udayagiri revenue divisions,” Satya Prasad said.

He made it clear that the government will take action on irregularities committed in freehold lands and the re-verification of freehold lands is going on. Out of 13.59 lakh acre freehold land, the reverification process was completed in 11.56 lakh acre. Of the 25,214 acre of freehold lands registered, 8,452 acre was registered against the rules.