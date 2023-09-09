No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala

Vijayawada:YCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that there is no political influence in the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

Reacting on the arrest of Chandrababu, Sajjala said that an FIR was filed in 2921 on skill development scam in which Rs 279 crore were diverted. He said arresting a person is common when there are allegations on any one and ur is part of investigation.