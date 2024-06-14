No representation for Palnadu in Cabinet

Narasaraopet: There is no representation in the State Cabinet from Palnadu district which is known as a fortress for the TDP. TDP bagged seven Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Palnadu district and created a history in the recently held general elections.

According to sources, MLAs belonging to the Kamma community did not get representation in the Palnadu district due to caste equations.

MPs and four MLA belong to the Kamma community in the district. Union minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar belongs to the same community. During the TDP government (2014-2019), Prattipati Pulla Rao represented Palnadu district. Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao who was elected to the State Legislative Assembly worked as Speaker of the newly formed AP from the Palnadu region.

Rumours were doing rounds that the TDP high command is likely to accommodate Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana in the state Cabinet very soon taking his seniority into consideration.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the sixth time. But he was elected to the State Legislative Assembly on a TDP ticket for the first time.