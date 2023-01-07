No room for corruption in sanctioning pensions, assures MLA Perni

Vijayawada (NTR District): Krishna district YSRCP president and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) asserted that there is no room for corruption and bribes in terms of sanctioning pension and added that eligibility is the only criteria to get pension in YSRCP regime.

The MLA distributed enhanced pension and newly sanctioned pensions to the beneficiaries in Machilipatnam on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Perni Nani informed that around 30,000 pensions are being given to the beneficiaries in Machilipatnam constituency.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing a number of welfare schemes even during hard times for the welfare of the public and over 64 lakh pensions are being distributed across the State, he explained.

The MLA said that the government was giving pensions on the first of every month without delay. Government employees, Sachivalayam staff and Volunteers were working hard, he praised.