No SSD tokens on March 1 & 2

Tirumala: As already announced by TTD, in view of Lunar Eclipse on March 03, Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens(SSD) will not be issued in Tirupati on March 01 and 02 for darshan on March 02 and 03 respectively.

Again, SSD tokens for darshan on March 4th will be issued on March 3rd.

Similarly, following Lunar Eclipse, VIP Break Darshan also remains cancelled on March 03 and as such No recommendation letters will be accepted on March 02.

Taking note of the above changes, the devotees are requested to cooperate with TTD.