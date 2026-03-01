JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (April Session): Complete Overview and Key Details

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (April Session) has been officially scheduled from April 2 to April 9, 2026, marking one of the most crucial phases of India’s premier engineering entrance examination. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam serves as the gateway to undergraduate engineering programs across the country, including prestigious institutions like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs). It also acts as the qualifying exam for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through the advanced stage.

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts during the scheduled dates. The examination will cover three papers: Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), Paper 2A (B.Arch), and Paper 2B (B.Planning). Paper 1 includes questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, while Papers 2A and 2B focus on subjects relevant to architecture and planning aspirants.

The exam pattern is expected to follow the standard format: objective-type multiple-choice questions along with numerical value-based questions. Each correct answer carries four marks, while incorrect responses in MCQs attract negative marking. Candidates are advised to carefully check the official information bulletin for any updates regarding syllabus or pattern.

The April session offers students a valuable opportunity to improve their scores if they appeared in Session 1 earlier in the year. As per NTA policy, the best score among the two sessions will be considered for ranking and admission purposes. The results will be declared in the form of percentile scores, ensuring normalization across different shifts.

Admit cards for Session 2 are expected to be released a few days before the examination dates, and candidates must carry a valid photo ID along with the hall ticket to the exam center. Following the examination, the final results, All India Ranks (AIR), and cut-off scores for JEE Advanced eligibility will be announced.

With the April session approaching, aspirants should focus on revision, mock tests, and time management strategies to maximize their performance in this highly competitive examination.