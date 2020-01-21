No stakes for Centre on Capital issue: GVL Narasimha Rao reiterates

A day after Andhra Pradesh has passed the AP Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions bill and repeal of CRDA bills about the proposal of three capitals, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao has reiterated that the decision on the capital is a state's affair and said the issue is out of the purview of the centre.

Speaking on the capital on Tuesday, GVL Narasimha Rao has taken potshots at Telugu Desam Party for not respecting the Sivaramakrishnan committee's recommendation, which is against the capital at Amaravati.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Lakshminarayana made interesting comments stating that the state government has to seek permission from centre to set up three capitals in AP. However, he said that the centre intervenes into the issue only after the state government send the bill for approval to the home ministry.