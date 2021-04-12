No stock of vaccine in Guntur district

Guntur : While the second wave of coronavirus is raging in Guntur, the vaccination drive hit a roadblock on Sunday as there are no stock of Covid vaccine in the district, according to officials.

"At present there is no stock of Covaxine and Covishield in Guntur district,"said District Medical and Health officer Dr J Yasmin. "We are waiting for stocks. I have already informed the higher officials," she said.

The District Medical and Health Department administered the Covaxine to 87,940 persons and Covishield to 2,69,940 persons since January 6 this year. At present, there is no stock of Covaxine and Covishield in the district.

Meanwhile, as many as 501 coronavirus positive cases were registered in the district on Sunday. Out of which 177 cases were registered in Guntur city only. The district administration is conducting awareness programmes to check spread of Covid-19.

The police officials are collecting penalty from those who are not wearing the masks while moving on the roads.

Joint collector P Prasanti said that there is good response for Teeka Utsav in Guntur city and district. She said people voluntarily came forward to get vaccinated for Covid-19. She visited Teeka Utsav at 57th ward secretariat at Nallacheruvu here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said people above 45 years of age should get vaccinated immediately to check spread of Covid-19. She said following orders of the government, in all municipalities Teeka Ustav is being conducted from April 11 to 14.

There are 6.5 lakh persons in the age group in the district, out of which 2.61 lakh persons got vaccinated.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said they have made arrangements to administer vaccine to the persons above 45 years of age.

She said 43,263 persons got vaccinated from April 1 to 10 in Guntur city.

Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy visited Naaz Centre in Guntur city and examined steps taken to check spread of Covid-19. He visited D Mart and inspected measures taken to check spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the police booked cases against the organizers of Viswa Brahmmana Sangam general body meeting held at S Convention Centre at Pedakakani on Sunday for not following precautions to check spread of Covid-19.The meeting was conducted from 9 am to 2pm.

They have not taken steps to maintain social distance in the meeting in which over 500 persons participated. The participants in the meeting did not wear masks. Pedakakani sub-inspector Y Vinod Kumar registered the case and took up investigation.