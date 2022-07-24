'No Vehicle Day' observed at GDC

Srikakulam: 'No Vehicle Day' was observed at Government Degree College (GDC) in Srikakulam on Saturday. With an aim to prevent pollution, protect environment and to save fuel GDC principal, P Surekha decided to observe "No Vehicle Day" on fourth Saturday of every month. The decision was taken by the all teaching and non-teaching staff with proposal of the principal of the GDC three days ago.





GDC is having wide extent of playground also where large number of people drive vehicles. Teaching and non-teaching staff came to their offices as pedestrians. Officials and staff working in various offices also welcomed the decision of the GDC principal and observed no vehicle day.





No vehicle was seen at the entire GDC premises and playground adjacent to it all along the day. GDC principal, P Surekha expressed pleasure for good response and cooperation from all categories of officials and staff with an idea to prevent pollution.

