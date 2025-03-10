Nomination Process Begins for AP MLC Elections

Amaravati: The nomination process for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections is underway, with candidates from various parties filing their nominations.

From the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Beeda Ravichandra, BT Naidu, and Kavali Greeshma have submitted their nominations. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to field Somu Veerraju once again for the MLC post. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party leader Nagababu has already filed his nomination.

The selection of candidates highlights political representation across different social groups. Kavali Greeshma belongs to the SC Mala community, Beeda Ravichandra represents the Yadav community, BT Naidu is from the Boya community, and Somu Veerraju hails from the Kapu community. With nominations in place, the upcoming MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh are set to witness keen political competition.