Non-Hindus must sign on declaration to visit Tirumala: TDP

Nellore: TDP senior leader and party State spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy stated that non-Hindus must sign the declaration if they want to visit Tirumala.

Addressing a press conference at party district office in the city on Friday, the TDP leader said that Hindus have no objection if former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, either single or along with his wife YS Bharathi and two daughers, visits Tirumala. But before stepping into the shrine, they must sign on the declaration, stating that they have faith in Hinduism, he clarified. He recalled that UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, during her two visits to Tirumala on 28-1-1999 and 25-11-2006; Jammu & Kashmir former CM Faruq Abhullah during his visit on 12-11-2003; and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam during his visit on 19-3-2009, have signed on the declaration by obeying the rules. If those people had signed, why can’t Jagan? he questioned.

Venkataramana Reddy said that about a century ago YS Venkata Reddy, grandfather of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took Baptism in 1924 and since that day the entire YS family members including Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma, sister Sharmila and wife Bharathi are continuing the same tradition. This was mentioned by one YS Vimalamma in her biography and a church was also constructed in the name of YS Jayamma in Pulivendula, he added.

The TDP leader has recalled that the last rites of Jagan Mohan Reddy's father YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan’s wedding were performed as per Christian tradition. He criticised that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no faith on Hinduism. He alleged that after YSRCP came to power in 2019, conversion of Hindus into Christianity was increased and Christian literature was distributed on Tirumala.