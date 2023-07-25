Live
Normal to heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh
Srikakulam, NTR districts received the highest of 7 CM rainfall
VIJAYAWADA: Normal to heavy rains lashed many parts of Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours due to the impact of low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal on Andhra Pradesh and Odisha borders. The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday forecast normal to heavy rains in the state and suggested the district administration to be on alert in view of normal to heavy rains. The rains are occurring when the farmers are eagerly waiting for the rains this monsoon season. North Coastal districts have received more rainfall compared to the South Coastal districts and the Rayalaseema region. Rains inundated the farm lands in areas of the state. Godavari flood water flows are increasing and decreasing in the erstwhile Godavari region particularly upstream of Dowleswaram barrage. The IMD issued Red and orange alert warning for three days and forecast heavy rains in some parts of the state.
The district administrations in the erstwhile Godavari districts are on high alert and taking measures to evacuate the people to the safer areas if the flood levels increase. Most areas of the state received 2 to 7 CM rainfall during the past 24 hours. Meteorological centre, Amaravati, on Tuesday announced that Ranastalam (Srikakulam) district and Tiruvuru mandal of NTR district received the highest of 7 CM rainfall during the last 24 hours. Nuzvid of Eluru district received rainfall of 6 CM and Peddapuram (Kakinada) 6 CM.
Palasa of Srikakulam 5 CM, Srungavarapukota of Vizianagaram district 5 CM, Amalapuram of B R Ambedkar Konaseema district 5 CM, Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam) 5 CM, Kukunoor of Eluru district 4 CM, Kunavaram of Alluri Sitaramaraju district 4, Palakonda of ParvathipuramManya district 4, Salur of Parvathipuram Manyam district 4 CM, Vijayawada of NTR district 4, Machilipatnam of Krishna district 4, Veeraghattam of ParvathipuramManyam 4 CM and Vizianagaram mandal 4 CM. Besides, 1 to 3 CM rainfall recorded in more than 150 mandals of the state during the last 24 hours. Normal life was disrupted due to drizzle and heavy rainfalls in some parts of Andhra Pradesh.