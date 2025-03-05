Norms being framed for Talliki Vandanam: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for HRD, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh made it clear that the government will im-plement ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme very soon. Replying to questions raised by YSRCP members Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Varudu Kalyani, Karuvu Srinivas in the Legislative Council during zero hour on Tuesday, he said that currently the government is framing guidelines to imple-ment Talliki Vandanam for its implementation.

He reminded that the government allocated Rs 9,407 crore in the budget to implement the scheme. Giving reply to questions raised by YSRCP MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Talasila Raghuram and PDF MLC K S Lakshamana Rao, Lokesh said the government will release the DSC notification in March.