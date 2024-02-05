North Andhra: Seat allotment a tough task for alliance partners TDP & JSP

Visakhapatnam: Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena, Congress, BJP, CPM, CPI, AP NewsThe alliance has been stitched. But the exercise of allotting seats among TDP and Jana Sena Party candidates is going to be a difficult task for apparent reasons.

Both the TDP and JSP appear to be strong in the North Andhra region. As a result, candidates from both the parties are aspiring for the ticket from almost all major constituencies.

Primarily, candidates from both the parties are expecting seats to wage a poll battle from Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam south among other prime constituencies.

The exercise of adjusting seats between the TDP and JSP candidates is being carried out in a painstaking manner. Apparently, clarity on the contesting candidates would come based on the massive exercise. JSP leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu from Pendurthi, Kona Tatarao from Gajuwaka, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav from Bheemunipatnam or South constituency, Kandula Nagaraju from South constituency and Panchakarla Sandeep from Bheemunipatnam are gearing up to contest if given a chance. For quite a while, they have been striving hard for the party and the respective constituency to make their presence felt.

Similarly, TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy from Pendurthi, Palla Srinivasa Rao from Gajuwaka, former MLA Gandi Babji from Visakhapatnam south or Pendurthi and Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Bheemunipatnam are bracing to wage a battle from the respective seats.

Even the ruling YSRCP is yet to zero in on the candidates to contest from these main seats. YSRCP MLAs, including Annamreddy Adeep Raj from Pendurthi, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao from Bheemunipatnam, Tippala Nagireddy from Gajuwaka are unlikely to get a chance to contest from the respective constituencies again. Although the party high command gave clarity on Gajuwaka seat, the list of the rest of the candidates is yet to be filtered. Once the YSRCP announces its list of candidates, the TDP-JSP combine is likely to come up with its list of candidates.

In the meantime, a sense of tension grips among the mainstream party aspirants as to who would be accommodated in the segments aspired for and who would be out of the arena.

If a TDP candidate gets accommodated in a seat, the biggest challenge now lies in adjusting the seat for the allied party candidate. After the announcement of the final list, those who have been deprived of the party tickets need to be motivated so that they can continue working unconditionally for the respective parties.

However, in order to avoid unwarranted conflicts in future, such candidates are likely to be given either nominated posts or accorded prime party responsibilities.