North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive rains for next two days

With the Surface Trough up to 2.1 km in the western central Bay of Bengal near the coastal and northern coastal areas of northern Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for the next three days in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate showers are likely along the northern coast today and tomorrow while there could be thundershowers and light to moderate showers in some parts of the southern coast today and heavy rains in some parts of the southern coast tomorrow.

Light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places along the southern coast on Friday. Light to moderate showers are likely in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow along with thundershowers and lightning.