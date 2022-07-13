North coastal Andhra to receive rains as low pressure strengthened

The meteorological department has said that the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal on Monday has strengthened and forecasted light to moderate rains in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains are predicted at many places in north Coastal Andhra districts for next two days. On Wednesday, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the northern Coast Andhra and light to moderate rains in many places. While moderate rains with thunder and lightning are expected in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.



The districts Alluri Sitaramaraju, Palanadu, Anakapalli, Nellore, YSR and Chittoor districts received rain on Tuesday. It is said that rains will affect all 15 districts across the state. The highest rainfall of 23.5 mm was recorded in Jangamaheswarapuram of Palanadu district on Tuesday.



On the other hand, Krishna and Godavari rivers are flowing rapidly due to rains in the upper areas. The villages of the agency were trapped in water blockade due to the heavy flood water of Godavari river. Many villages in Devipatnam, Kukkanoor and Velerupadu mandals remained under water. SDRF teams have reached the Godavari flood affected areas. Already 1,125 people from various villages have been moved to safe places in boats. A second danger alert was issued near Dhawaleswaram on Tuesday. At 11 am, the water level at the barrage reached 13.75 feet.