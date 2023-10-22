Not in jail... I am in your hearts: Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Emotional open letter from jail to Telugu people

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Chief Minister and National President of Telugu Desam Party Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that no one can keep him away from the people even for a moment, he clarified that he is not in jail, and he is in the hearts of the people. Naidu, who is on remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison as an accused in the Skill Development case, has written an emotional open letter to the Telugu people on the occasion of the Vijaya Dashami festival.

Party leaders said that when his wife Bhuvaneswari, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and brother-in-law Nandamuri Ramakrishna met him on Saturday as part of the Mulakat, he handed over this letter to them. This open letter was posted on social media by the Telugu Desam Party on Sunday.

It is alleged that they wanted to keep him away from the people by illegally locking him up within the walls of the jail due to the fear of defeat. He said that even if he is not among the people at present, he will be seen in the form of development and welfare. In this letter, Naidu explained his attachment to people. He said that he was in the people's will to end the reign of destruction and in the growing fighting spirit to protect democracy.









He said that people are his family. He explained that while thinking between the walls of the jail, 45 years of public life moved in front of his eyes and his entire political presence was aimed at the development and welfare of the Telugu people.

He said that they tried to stamp him as corrupt with conspiracies. He said that the values ​​and trustworthiness he believed in could never be erased. He made it clear that the prison walls would not damage his self-confidence. He asserted that he would never do anything wrong and would not allow it.

He recalled that he announced in Rajamahendravaram Mahanadu that he would release a full-scale manifesto this Dussehra, and he was imprisoned in the same Rajamahendravaram Jail. He said that the complete manifesto will be released soon. He assured that he would work with redoubled zeal for the people and the future of their children.

"I will come out soon with your favor and blessings. Until then, continue the peaceful struggle against dictatorial rule. Even if evil wins, it will not last, and good will win in the test of time, even if it appears to be temporarily defeated. Soon good will triumph over evil." he stated. Chandrababu Naidu's open letter from jail to the party workers, fans and public has been released by TDP leaders on social media. In this letter to the people, Chandrababu wished Dussehra.

Naidu said "The late NTR's daughter and, my wife Bhuvaneswari who never came out, asked to go to the people and fight on their behalf during this difficult time, and she agreed. Bhuvaneshwari is coming to counsel the families of those who died due to my illegal arrest and to fight against the anarchic rule.

People are my strength, people are my courage, he said. People are showing support in foreign countries also and said that people's prayers would be fruitful regardless of caste, or religion.