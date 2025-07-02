Notebooks distributed to SC/ST children

Ongole: The SC/ST Journalists Welfare Association members distributed kits of notebooks to the students from the community, with support from the APEX Educational Institutions, as a token of their service and support to them.

The distribution ceremony was held at the APEX School premises in Sujata Nagar here on Tuesday. The school correspondent K Siva Koti Reddy, handed out the notebooks to the children as the association president, Gera Ajay Babu, presided over the programme.

Speaking at the event, Correspondent Siva Koti Reddy assured continued support for the association. He said that they would always stand by the association, promising ongoing assistance and cooperation in the future.

Ajay Babu expressed gratitude on behalf of the organisation, extending appreciation to APEX Educational Institutions for providing free notebooks to their children. The association members, including Angalakurti Prasad, Ongole Vasanth Kumar, Vesapogu Kotayya, Sunil, Sarveswar Rao, and Bujji, as well as School AEO Sk Jilani Basha, Digital Admin K Siva Reddy, and other staff members, participated in the programme.