Notification for 25% seats in pvt, aided schools for poor released

Guntur: Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash released the schedule for the allotment of 25% of seats in Class I in all private and unaided schools following IB/ICSE/CBSE/State syllabus for the students belonging to disadvantaged and weaker sections for the academic year of 2023-24.





The detailed schedule for admissions is as follows. Issuance of notification with calendar of events for admissions on March 4, 2023; registration of all private and unaided schools following the IB/ICSE/CBSE/State syllabus in the portal from 6-3-2023 to 16-3-2023; window open for the student registration on the portal from 18-3-2023 to 7-4-2023; determination of eligibility of students for admission through GSWS Data from 9-4-2023 to 12-4-2023; publication of first round lottery results will be on 13-4-2023.; confirmation of students admissions by schools from 15-4-2023 to 21-4-2023; publication of second round lottery results on 25-4-2023; confirmation of student admission by schools April 26-4-2023 to 30-4-2023.





For the academic year 2023-24, online applications are invited for the admissions into Class-1 in all the private unaided schools following the IB/ICSE/CBSE/State syllabus. For more details parents may contact DEO and MEO offices.











