Nov 11 last date for payment of SSC exam fee

Guntur: The students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations to be held from March 25 would have to pay the public examination fee online from October 28 to Nov 11.

Students may pay with a penalty of Rs 50 from Nov 12 to Nov 18. With a penalty of Rs 200, they may pay the fee from November 19 to 25. The students may pay the fee with a penalty of Rs 500 from November 26 to 30.

The Director of Government Examinations D Devendar Reddy issued a notification to this effect.

He said if any of the above said dates happen to be public holidays, the students may pay their fee on the next day.